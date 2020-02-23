Shannon at high risk of flooding as rainfall warning issued for most counties

There is a high risk of flooding along parts of the river Shannon over the coming days due to high water levels and expected heavy rainfall on Sunday night.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the majority of the country, including counties along the river Shannon, valid from 8pm on Sunday until 8am Monday morning.

The affected areas include the whole of Connacht, and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, and Tipperary.

The national forecaster has said a spell of heavy rain on Sunday night “will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm, with higher totals possible in upland areas.” The heavy rain is to be followed by sleet and snow in parts.

“As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snow melt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding,” the forecaster warned.

On Saturday, Westmeath County Council said high water levels in Athlone town has led to “water on the minor roads in the lower parts of the town.”

“There are no residences at imminent risk and water levels remain approximately 0.8m below the highest level recorded in winter of 2015/16,” which saw severe flooding.

The local authority said staff were “on the ground carrying out protective works and will continue to deploy defence measures as required and in the expectation that water levels will continue to increase in the coming days.”

Both Galway County Council and Mayo County Council have closed some local roads due to flooding.

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council councillor Peter Ormond has requested an emergency meeting of the Birr municipal district to discuss flooding along the Shannon.

Finola Armstrong-McGuire, a Fine Gael councillor on Leitrim County Council said the rising river levels in Carrick-on-Shannon were “concerning.”

A retail park just outside of Carrick-on-Shannon had seen some flooding, but the town was currently safe and roads were passable, she said.

“Everyone is on red alert, it will get worse with coming rainfall,” she said.

“It is concerning ... The river has burst its banks, and there are threats [to homes],” she said.