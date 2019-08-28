Sexual assault of woman in Cork city triggers appeal from gardaí

Gardaí investigating a serious sexual assault on a woman in a Cork city suburb have appealed for assistance from the public.

The woman, who is in her 20s, had visited a pub in the Ballyphehane area on Friday night before going to a house party nearby in the early hours of Saturday.

As she made her way home from the party, the woman sensed she was being followed on Connolly Road and phoned a friend. However, she was attacked from behind and knocked to the ground before being dragged off the road near the junction of Connolly Road and Vicars Road, where she was sexually assaulted.

The woman was found in a distressed state by friends who came looking for her after the call ended abruptly.

She was taken to Cork University Hospital where she was treated for a fractured nose as well as cuts and bruises to her face and body. She was then brought to the sexual assault treatment unit at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital where she was examined and treated by specialist staff.

CCTV footage

Gardaí in Togher were notified and cordoned off the scene of the attack and a forensic examination later took place as gardaí sought to gather DNA and other evidence. It is understood that the woman’s phone has been sent for forensic analysis in the hope it may hold evidence that could help to identify the attacker.

Detectives also began door-to-door inquiries and are investigating whether the sex assault may be linked to a number of cars being broken into in the nearby Connolly Place area of Ballyphehane.

Officers have also harvested CCTV footage from the Connolly Road and Vicars Road areas and are examining it in the hope of identifying the assailant.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Connolly Road or Vicars Road area between 4am and 7am on Saturday and noticed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher station on 021-494712.