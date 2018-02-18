Seven rescued from Ireland’s highest mountain overnight

Seven people had to be rescued from Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s highest peak, in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks near Killarney overnight.

A group of three men and three women summoned help at around 6pm after getting into difficulty on the way down the mountain.

The group had set out at around 11am, and had reached the summit of Carrauntoohil, but could not manage the descent.

Wind, snow and extremely wet and cold conditions in the dark made the descent at the top of the descent routes challenging, a spokesman for Kerry Mountain Rescue said. Some 22 of the rescue team were involved in the operation.

The six were reached at 8pm and given warm clothing, food and drinks.

Ropes were used to protect the men and women while helping them down from the mountain using the Devil’s Ladder route.

In a separate incident, while walking the group down the Devil’s Ladder, the rescue team came across a woman in her late 30s in difficulty, after she had suffered what was described as a bad head gash.

She was carried off the mountain on a stretcher and an ambulance was summoned .

Mountains in Kerry remain snow-capped this morning and while there are milder conditions than on Saturday, the mountains remain extremely wet underfoot.