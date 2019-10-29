Seven people hospitalised after five car crash in Co Carlow
Incident happened at Kilbride crossroads on Monday evening
Seven people are in hospital following a crash involving five cars in Co Carlow on Monday evening Photograph: Eric Luke
Seven people are in hospital following a crash involving five cars in Co Carlow on Monday evening.
The collision took place on the N80 at Kilbride crossroads, south of Ballon at 6.30pm.
Seven adults were taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, University Hospital Waterford and Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.