Seven people arrested over weekend under new Covid-19 laws

Gardaí made seven arrests over the long weekend under new legislation introduced to stem the spread of coronavirus.

An Garda Síochána said these arrests were made when people repeatedly refused to comply with directions to abide by the movement restrictions which prohibit unnecessary travel and exercise further than 2km from the home.

In addition there were 144 incidents where gardaí enforcing the coronavirus restrictions instead made arrests under other, long standing legislation.

These incidents include arrests for public order breaches, assault, road traffic offences and drug offences. The arrests were made at house parties and street gatherings and where gardaí found people engaged in non-essential travel.

A major policing operation was put in place over the weekend with checkpoints across the country to ensure people complied with public health guidelines, over fears people would travel to holiday homes due to the fine weather.

The Government has said people should continue to adhere to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Department of Taoiseach Assistant general secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said on Tuesday there had been a “very high level of compliance” with the guidelines over the bank holiday weekend and called for people to continue to adhere to the restrictions over the coming weeks.

“We are at a delicate and critical point in trying to figure out how to proceed,” she said during a media briefing at Government Buildings in Dublin.

Also on Tuesday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ms McDonald received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 having been tested on March 28th. She said she suffered a setback in her recovery with post-viral pleurisy in her right lung.

In a statement she thanked everyone who has sent their good wishes over the past number of weeks and said she will be “back at work next Monday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team announced on Monday that 31 more people have died from coronavirus in Ireland, as the number of known cases has now surpassed 10,000.

There are now 10,647 known coronavirus cases in the State, and 365 people have died from the virus.

Health officials announced a further 527 new confirmed cases on Monday, along with 465 further positive cases from tests sent to a German laboratory to clear a waiting backlog on results.

Three people in the age category 25-34 years have died with the disease, according to the latest epidemiological report from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre. This is an increase of one since previous HPSC reports.

The youngest fatality from the disease was 30 while the oldest was 105. Just over 90 per cent of deaths have occurred among over 65-year-olds, the report states.

Of the 9,848 confirmed cases of Covid-19 up to last Saturday, 362 had died, giving a case fatality rate of 3.8 per cent. The overall death rate from the disease will ultimately be lower when statistical account is taken of milder cases not picked up through testing.

There are now 149 clusters of the virus in nursing homes, as well as 56 in residential institutions and 23 in community or long-stay units, according to the daily HPSC report. A cluster is defined as two or more cases.

These numbers collectively dwarf the 60 outbreaks in hospitals or the 50 outbreaks in private houses.

An additional cluster has been reported that originated in a pub, bringing that total to three, almost three weeks after a nationwide closure of pubs was ordered.

The oldest person to be diagnosed with the disease so far was 106. Dublin has the highest incidence of the virus, while Roscommon has the lowest.

The World Health Organisation Covid-19 spokesman David Navarro said prople would have to learn to live with the virus in the community.

“It is up to us to learn codes of behaviour, we will have to adapt to living with the virus in our midst,” he told Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ radio.

He said it was up to governments to decide when to reduce restrictions, but added that a lot depends on people being responsible and being prepared not to go to work or to a social gathering if they feel unwell so they won’t infect others.