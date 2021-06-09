Seven in 10 Irish residents to holiday at home before November – CSO

Seven in 10 Irish residents say they will take a holiday at home before November, new research shows.

The southwest region of the country is the most popular destination for Irish residents intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the next 12 months, followed by the west and southeast regions at 20 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) compiled the Intention to Travel Survey during the last week of April and first week of May.

It revealed that some 73.6 per cent of people say they will take an overnight domestic trip within the next six months.

More than 32 per cent of people say they will take an overseas trip, while some 15 per cent of people will take a trip north of the Border.

Just under three-quarters of Irish people intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the next 12 months are planning to use it for holidays, leisure and recreation purposes, while 22 per cent plan to visit friends and relatives.

Those who are intending to make an overnight domestic business trip account for just 1.1 per cent of people.

The survey found that almost two-thirds of Irish adults had cancelled an overnight trip due to Covid-19 since March 2020.

More than half cancelled overnight overseas trips due to the pandemic, while 39 per cent cancelled overnight domestic trips.

While 47.3 per cent of people intend to travel abroad in 2021, 34.5 per cent intend to take their next trip outside the island of Ireland in 2022 or later, and the remainder (18.2 per cent) are not thinking about trips abroad at present.

A fifth of those intending to take an overnight domestic trip in the coming year plan to use self-catering accommodation, while 56.7 per cent will use a hotel, guesthouse or B&B accommodation.

Statistician Brendan Curtin said: “The findings of the survey reveal that while almost two-thirds (64.6 per cent) of Irish residents aged 18 and over had cancelled an overnight trip due to Covid-19 since March 2020, seven in 10 people (73.6 per cent) intend to take an overnight domestic trip within the next six months.

“For overseas trips, 47.3 per cent of people intend to travel abroad in 2021, 34.5 per cent intend to take their next trip outside the island of Ireland in 2022 or later, and the remainder (18.2 per cent) are not thinking about trips abroad at present.” – PA