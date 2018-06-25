Seven hurt, two in critical condition, after car hits pedestrians in Dublin

A man has described how a group of people became trapped under a car following a crash in the grounds of a church in Dublin.

Seven people were injured, including two critically, after the vehicle collided with pedestrians on Monday.

Gardaí said the driver of the car became ill and then struck the group at 10.20am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the Church of Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin, west Dublin, where mourners had gathered for a funeral.

It is understood that a priest – but not the local parish priest – was the driver of the car and that he is among those being treated after the incident.

An ambulance in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A funeral which was due to take place at the church this morning was deferred for a number of hours.

Witness and mourner Larry Noonan said that other people jumped out of the way to avoid the collision.

Mr Noonan, from Blackrock in south Dublin, said: “There was about 200 people standing around waiting for the hearse to arrive when there was a rumble of noise, it sounded like the church was collapsing, the sound was unbelievable and then we saw people rushing back.

“It was only about 20 feet away from me - it was packed with people - and then we discovered it was a car and people were underneath it. I believe there was about eight people injured.

“Some people were very seriously injured. People were trying to lift the car, but it was jammed against the wall.

“The emergency services were there reasonably quickly. “It was an awful shock, you wouldn’t expect it at a funeral. People were all standing around outside the church when it happened.”

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a collision at a church in Clondalkin Village, Dublin, at approximately 10.20am.

“It’s understood the driver of a car fell ill and struck a number of pedestrians on the grounds of a church. “One person has been taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Two have been taken to James St Hospital and one taken to Tallaght Hospital.”

Dublin Fire Brigade has asked the public to avoid the area while they get rescue vehicles in and out of the scene.

The brigade tweeted they have a number of fire and ambulance units at the scene.

The Parish of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin expressed its sympathies to those affected by the crash. - Additional reporting: PA