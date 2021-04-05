Seriously injured woman in Limerick road crash dies
Gardaí investigating and appealing for any witnesses to come forward to Adare collision
Gardaí are appealing for any witness, particularly any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage. File photograph: The Irish Times
A woman who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Limerick on Friday has died.
The woman, who was in her 40s, had been driving a 4x4 vehicle when it was in collision with a car at about 3pm, just outside Adare. She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she died on Sunday.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for any witness, particularly any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage, to contact gardaí in Newcastle West on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.