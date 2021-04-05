Seriously injured woman in Limerick road crash dies

A woman who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Limerick on Friday has died.

The woman, who was in her 40s, had been driving a 4x4 vehicle when it was in collision with a car at about 3pm, just outside Adare. She was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she died on Sunday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are investigating and are appealing for any witness, particularly any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage, to contact gardaí in Newcastle West on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.