Security alert near army barracks on outskirts of Belfast
PSNI at scene of incident, close to M15’s Northern Ireland headquarters
A section of the Old Holywood Road near the Palace Barracks outside Belfast was closed to traffic just before 10am on Saturday due to a security alert. Image: Google Streetview.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are at the scene of a security alert on the outskirts of Belfast.
A section of the Old Holywood Road near the Palace Barracks was closed to traffic just before 10am on Saturday.
Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.
A PSNI spokesman said they could give no further details at this stage.
A number of army units are based at the barracks, including The Royal Scots.
It also hosts MI5’s headquarters in Northern Ireland. - PA