Section 39 workers to get €1,000 in April in pay restoration deal

Several thousand staff in State -funded voluntary bodies providing health and social services are to receive increases of up to €1,000 next April as part of a pay restoration deal.

Employees of what are known as Section 39 organisations will also receive 50 per cent of outstanding restoration due to them in October 2020 and the remainder in 2021.

The deal reached between unions and health service management on Tuesday night will cost €7.7 million next year.

The deal involves employees in 50 Section 39 bodies.

The total cost of pay restoration for all staff in Section 39 organisations will be in the region of €68 million.

Unions had argued that while Section 39 staff had experienced remuneration cuts similar to public service personnel – who in some cases do similar jobs – they had not received any pay restoration.

The government had previously contended that the workers in Section 39 organisations were not public service employees.

However talks were re-convened in September to avoid a threatened strike in the sector.

New deal

The Minister for Health Simon Harris said the new deal was structured in such a way that those who were the lowest paid would see their pay restored in the shortest period of time.

“Based on the information available, it appears that almost 90 per cent of staff who saw their pay cut will see on average three quarters of that pay reduction restored in 2019.”

Minister of State at the Department of Health Finian McGrath said: “I have consistently argued that staff in these organisations should not be left behind and I am delighted we now have this agreement. This was particularly important to me given that a majority of staff are employed in organisations which provide essential care and support for people with disabilities across the country. They deserve a fair deal and I believe that is what we have got.”

He said a validation and audit process would need to be carried out by the HSE to ensure the funding sought by organisations was warranted and that pay reductions were applied.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said Paul Bell, said the proposals “had the potential to provide members not only with money in their pocket but a clear plan for Section 39 organisation workers to have their pay restored in a manner which corresponds to their counterparts directly employed by the HSE”.

The union is to recommend acceptance of the proposals in a forthcoming ballot.

Siptu sector organiser Eddie Mullins, said: “Our members have fought, not only to have their salaries restored, but also to acknowledge a pay link with the public service. During this dispute, our members demonstrated great compassion and responsibility by doing everything in their power to achieve a legitimate objective without affecting on services to vulnerable clients. Our members now have a result and light at the end of the tunnel.”

The trade union Fórsa,which also represents staff in Section 39 orgnaisations, said the proposals marked a successful conclusion to a very challenging process to achieve pay restoration.