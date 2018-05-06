Secret files reveal how deeply the Easter Rising affected Irishmen serving in first World War

On the night of December 18th, 1917, four privates of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers left their machine gun post east of the Somme, crossed No Man’s Land and deserted to the enemy.

The Germans were given a long list of grievances. The trenches the Irish lived in were poorly dug, the food was deteriorating and they were living on biscuits and cold tea. Leave had been denied and they were continually understrength.

Mostly, though, they deserted because of the political situation at home in Ireland in the aftermath of the Easter Rising. They were not the only ones.

German intelligence files, which have never been made public before, reveal how deeply the Rising y affected Irishmen serving in the British army during the first World War.

“They know that the general mood in Ireland is more anti-British than ever . . . they say the country is ready for an uprising at any moment,” the German intelligence files state. The four deserters, described as “young, strong men”, are listed as J Ryan, Terry Burns, Daniel Keys and M Joggart.

They had volunteered between 1914 and 1916. One said he signed up because he was drunk.

The four men signed off with a extraordinary message which may have been printed and air-dropped as a leaflet over British lines. It begins: “To all good Irishmen of the 16th Division. Dear chums, you are all goddamn fools to be staying there in those dirty trenches . . . the Germans are the nicest people we have ever met.”

In another file, an unnamed Irish sergeant from Dublin captured in September 1916 tells his German interrogators that Irishmen serving at the front have begun to “ask themselves how long they could go on fighting for England, when it has shot down their relatives at home in the streets”.

The sergeant says there have been “two or three instances of large-scale collective refusal of duty, effectively mutinies” in the Royal Munster Fusiliers.

Historical mystery

It has been an enduring historical mystery for the past 100 years as to why the Rising did not provoke a mutiny among the Irish in the British army or even reports of widespread desertion and insubordination.

If there had been incidences, they would certainly have been covered up by the British even after the war when such information would have been regarded as political sensitive.

These files and many more have been discovered by the award-winning British historian and broadcaster Peter Barton, who has written several books and made documentaries about the first World War.

His acclaimed BBC series The Somme 1916 – From Both Sides of the Wire endeavoured to tell the story from both perspectives, revealing just how thoroughly the Germans had been forewarned of the Somme offensive. It showcased, however, only a small part of his work in German archives.

The same research also indicates that the disillusionment among the Irish serving at the front after the Easter Rising may have been much more widespread than was first thought.

One file reveals that the penalties for desertion – which included execution – was a deterrent.

“When news broke about the recent upheavals in Dublin, many had made up their mind to desert at the first opportunity, but at the last moment they had begun to worry about the outcome of such an act [and decided against it],” the file reveals.

Every Irish regiment is represented, and documents also reveal the Germans knew as early as December 1916 that the extension of conscription to Ireland “could have such serious political consequences that, in the opinion of many captured officers, the Government is likely to shy away from it”.

Conscription was eventually introduced in the spring of 1918 but never implemented because of fierce nationalist opposition.

Conversations with British officers from April of that year reveal that Irishmen in the 16th (Irish) Division resented being commanded by “Englishmen or Anglophile Irishmen”, because it offended other Irishmen.

“They feel ill-used and under-valued, which naturally erodes the fighting spirit of the otherwise feisty Irish soldiers.”

The Germans had listening posts beneath their front lines from which, by the use of special equipment, they were able to intercept British and French telephone conversations. These remarkable verbatim records – written in English – include the ruminations of one disgruntled Irish officer who, at 9.25am on June 17th, 1916, just two weeks before the start of the Battle of the Somme, is heard saying “you think we Irish people are only here for doing your bloody work - the way we are being threated [sic] is absolutely a shame to civilisation”.

Lack of curiosity

Mr Barton says there has been a distinct lack of curiosity among historians about how the troops on the other side of the wire conducted themselves. That lack of curiosity extended to the Germans themselves.

“First World War research in Germany is still in its infancy because the nation has for been for 70 years consumed by the catastrophic events of conflict that followed.”

Consequently, when Mr Barton visited the German archives, on many files he found a thick film of black dust. Nobody had looked at them for many decades.

He believes the records have the potential to overturn the received wisdom about the war. “I’m not interested in who won or who lost,” he says, “I’m interested in the alternative narrative that the German archives provide for so many critical and indeed symbolic events, and in the most extraordinary detail. They irrevocably change one’s perceptions of why and how things unfolded. There is no escaping the fact that the British were inveterate embellishers and fabricators – and worse.”