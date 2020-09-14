Second ‘crazy video’ of child driving lorry on M1 is ‘reckless’, Foster says

The North’s First Minister has condemned a second video which appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway in Northern Ireland.

Last week a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting driving while disqualified due to age and cruelty to children after footage emerged appearing to show a boy driving a lorry on the M1 in Co Tyrone.

He was later released on bail, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

The second video, which also seems to have been filmed on the M1, appears to show at the wheel of a lorry.

Arlene Foster said on social media that both these “crazy videos” had been in her constituency of Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

“This is reckless for the people in the HGVs and other road users,” she said. “A vehicle like this veering out of control into traffic is unthinkable.”

She urged the public to help the police “identify these people and make our roads safer.”

In a statement, the PSNI said it was “aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making enquiries.”