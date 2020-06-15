Second Covid-19 wave in the North could be ‘significantly worse’, scientists warn

Any second or subsequent waves of coronavirus in Northern Ireland have the potential to be “significantly worse” than the current outbreak, scientists have warned.

On Sunday night the North’s Department of Health published its scientific data which shows that the reproduction (or R) rate of infection is between 0.5 and 0.9.

Plans to continue easing the lockdown in the North hinge on the R rate remaining below one.

The number of individuals in Northern Ireland infected with Covid-19 is estimated at between 300 and 2,000, which equates approximately to between one person in 950 and one in 6,300, according to the scientific evidence from the health department.

“The large range for numbers infected in mainly due to uncertainty about the percentage of patients with Covid who are asymptomatic,” the department explained in a statement.

It added that preliminary results from studies indicated that less than 5 per cent of the population have recovered from coronavirus and have detectable antibodies.

“This means that over 95 per cent of the population remain susceptible to Covid-19 and that any subsequent waves of the epidemic have the potential to be significantly worse than wave one,” the scientists warned.

They also stressed that their modelling cannot predict what will happen in relation to the epidemic beyond the next two to three weeks. They added however that modelling was useful “to illustrate what might happen in different scenarios”.

R rate

They explained that at the outbreak of the pandemic the R rate in Northern Ireland was approximately 2.8.

The scientists said that “if R rose to 1.5, the epidemic would peak in early October with close to 800 patients requiring ICU support in early October”.

“If R rose to 1.3, the epidemic would peak in early December with just over 300 patients requiring ICU support,” they added.

“In either of these scenarios, deaths would be much greater than in wave one of the epidemic,” they warned.

So far 541 people have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The health department statement added that if R rate rose to 1.2, the epidemic would still be increasing at the end of 2020 and over 100 virus patients would be in critical care.

Based on the R 1.2 modelling the scientists also painted a scenario where a second wave – “much worse than the first – would peak in early 2021”.