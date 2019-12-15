Search underway in Wexford for missing Dublin couple after car found

A search operation has been launched in Co Wexford for a Dublin couple missing since earlier this week.

Bernard and Carol Devine, from Woodford Lane in Portmarnock, have been missing since early last Tuesday morning, December 10th.

A silver BMW car, which is believed to belong to the couple, was found yesterday near Carne beach.

Gardaí are now carrying out searches near Rosslare Harbour, assisted by local volunteers, and members of Our Lady’s Island in Wexford.

Bernard Devine (53) is described as being 5’7” in height with a slim build. He is bald with brown eyes and a beard.

Carol Devine (53) is described as being 5’3” in height with a slim build. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

A spokesman for the gardaí said the missing persons appeal remains in place; anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bernard and Carol Devine is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station 01 6664600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Despite many calls from members of the public in relation to possible sightings they have yet to be located, the spokesman added.