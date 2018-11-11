Search underway for missing kitesurfer off coast of Co Kerry

A major search operation is continuing for a kitesurfer reported missing off the coast of Co Kerry on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 5pm after the kitesurfer failed to return to shore at Ballybunion.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter and the local unit of the Irish Coast Guard were last night continuing to search the area. The sea search was being conducted by the RNLI lifeboat based at Fenit and the Irish naval vessel, the LE Niamh, which was in the area, was asked to assist in the search.

The Garda press office confirmed a search was ongoing involving several search and rescue agencies on Sunday evening.