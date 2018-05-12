Search under way in Killarney for missing ecologist

A search is under way in Killarney, Co Kerry, for the second day the founder of a local poetry event.

Matt Hodd (42), an ecologist and a poet, was last seen in the Whitebridge/Millroad area of the Flesk River before noon yesterday.

The Shannon-based coastguard is involved in the search. Woodlands and waterways were searched for a number of hours. Killarney Mountain Rescue, Killarney Water Rescue, and the Civil Defence and locals are again searching a broad area since first light along the river banks which flows into the Killarney lakes near Ross Castle.

Mr Hodd, whose late father Dr Toby Hodd was a respected botanist as well as zoologist, is well known in literary circles.

He is the founder of the monthly event Poetry in the Park, which takes place at the entrance to the Killarney National Park and draws visitors as well as locals.

The outdoors event involves poetry with contribution from visitors in a number of languages.

Gardaí in Killarney say they are greatly concerned and are appealing to anyone who may have spotted Mr Hodd to contact them at 064 663122.