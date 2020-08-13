Search under way for two women missing in Galway bay

Searches for two young women are under way in Galway Bay after they failed to return from swimming in the sea on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí and the Coast Guard are carrying out searches of the coastline in the Furbo beach area of Connemara. It is understood the women are aged in their late teens and early 20s.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday night after the women reportedly failed to return from an evening of paddle boarding. The Shannon-based Rescue 115 Irish Coast Guard helicopter and the Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo are assisting with the search.