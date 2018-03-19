Search for missing 14-year-old Elisha Gault intensifies

Dozens of emergency service personnel and volunteers are continuing their search for Co Tipperary teenager Elisha Gault, who has been missing since St Patrick’s Day.

Gardaí urged the public on Monday to check their property and land for the 14-year-old from Carrick-on-Suir.

A number of boats have been used to search along the River Suir, while the Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter has also been in the area as well as Civil Defence and local volunteers.

Gardaí made door-to-door inquiries in the town on Monday in an attempt to find more details about her movements.

She was last seen on Dillon Bridge at about 10.15pm on March 17th, heading towards the Carrickbeg area on the Co Waterford side of the town. She is about 180cm in height and has blue eyes and dyed blonde hair. It is understood she did not have a jacket when last seen.

A student at Comeragh College in Carrick, she has a address at New Street. It is understood her mother is originally from Belfast but moved to Carrick over a year ago.

Gardaí have urged anyone in the Carrickbeg-Dillon Bridge area to check any CCTV footage they may have since the night of March 17th, and anyone with gardens, outhouses or sheds to check them for any trace of the missing girl.

Anyone with dash-cam footage from the night or early morning of March 17th and March 18th has also been asked to contact gardaí.