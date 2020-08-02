Search for man who went missing while swimming in River Lee

A search operation has been launched for a 38-year-old man who went missing while swimming in the River Lee outside Cork city on Sunday evening.

The man, from Innishmore Estate in Ballincollig, was with friends in the Regional Park in Ballincollig when he decided to go for a swim in the River Lee at about 8pm.

The man dived into the river but failed to surface and the alarm was raised. The emergency services including gardaí attended the scene and began a search operation.

The search, involving members of the Ballincollig Unit of Cork County Fire Service, local gardaí and volunteers, is expected to resume at first light.

Elsewhere in Co Cork, the Youghal RNLI lifeboat was involved in the rescue of a man who got into difficulty when his fishing boat suffered engine failure off Capel Island.

The crew of the Youghal RNLI boat reached the man aboard a 16ft vessel some six miles south of Capel Island shortly after launching just after 8am.

One member of the RNLI crew boarded the fishing boat, after making sure the man on-board was fine. A tow was then established and the fishing boat was bought back to Ferrypoint in Youghal.