Search for man last seen in a Co Kildare hotel

Gardaí in Co Kildare have appealed for help in locating a 45-year-old man reported missing after his wedding reception.

Stephen Warren was last seen when he left a hotel in Naas, shortly after 12.30am on Sunday. He is described as 5ft 10inches tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on (045) 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.