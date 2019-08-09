Search for Irish girl Nóra Quoirin in Malaysia enters sixth day

As the search for Franco-Irish 15-year-old Nóra Quoirin continues for a sixth day, Muslims in Malaysia have been urged to have the schoolgirl in their thoughts during Friday prayers.

The mufti of Negeri Sembilan, Mohd Yusof Ahmad, specifically advised those involved in the search operation to offer prayers for the missing girl.

Mohd Yusof expressed sympathy for Nóra’s family and said he hoped that their beloved child would be found safe.

About 300 people offered special prayers for Nóra at the Kariah Pantai Mosque in Seremban on Friday.

Most Malaysians are busy preparing for the coming long weekend and the Hari Raya Haji celebrations, but for the teams scouring the jungle next to the Dusun resort near Seremban, Friday is another tense, arduous day.

There have been numerous reports that footprints that may be Nóra’s have been spotted in the jungle by the fire-and-rescue search unit, assisted by sniffer dogs, but police said today that no footprints have been found.

On Thursday night police released photographs of a large window on the ground floor of the guest house where the Quoirins are staying. They said they had found unidentified fingerprints on the window, which are now being analysed.

Police say the window was open when Nóra disappeared and they think this could have been where she exited the house.

Nóra’s father reported her disappearance on Sunday morning when he discovered that she was missing from her room at the Dusun resort. Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin and their three children had checked in to the resort last Saturday morning (August 3rd).

To aid in the search for Nóra, police are now using a recording of her mother Meabh’s voice, played via loudspeakers in the forest where the search is being conducted. The voices of other relatives have been recorded. Search teams are also playing the recording of Meabh’s voice on their mobile phones as they move through the jungle.

Divers have been scouring the river that runs through the forest. Drones and a helicopter have been deployed in the search effort.

Indigenous Orang Asli are helping in the search for Nóra and trackers from the Senoi Praaq special unit, which is made up mainly of Orang Asli, have been called in to assist.

The Berembun Forest Reserve, which is next to the Dusun resort, is a popular spot for hikers. Many visitors scale Gunung Telapak Buruk (the highest mountain in the vicinity) and another attraction is the site where a second World War plane crashed. Locals say many hikers get lost when night falls as they underestimate the time it will take to get to the crash site and don’t have a torch.

Nicky Byrne from the Irish pop group Westlife, who were performing in Malaysia on Thursday night, answered an appeal on Twitter to publicise the search for Nóra and called on stage for everyone in Malaysia to extend a helping hand by providing the latest information about the schoolgirl’s disappearance.

Westlife, who will be performing in at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, Selangor, again on Friday night before moving on to Singapore for the next leg of their current world tour, tweeted yesterday: “Please repost and RT across all your social media and help find Nora. We are in KL and doing a concert tonight & it’s very upsetting to hear this news.”

Nicky Byrne personally tweeted: “Hey all In Malaysia please help to find this young Irish girl missing since Sunday. Thank you Nicky.”

The popular Malasyian actress Fasha Sandha posted an appeal on Instagram. Using the hashtags #prayfornora and #noraannequoirin, Fasha, who has 4.4 million followers on Instagram, urged people in Seremban to help and said she prayed that Nora would be found safe. She shared the missing person poster.

While the Malaysian police have been saying the case of Nóra’s disappearance is officially that of a missing person and that there is no evidence of foul play, they have said they are ruling nothing out.

Nóra’s relatives believe that she has been abducted and insist that she is not someone who would have wandered off alone in the middle of the night. The teenager has learning and developmental disabilities that make her especially vulnerable.