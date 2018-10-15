Sean Gallagher says he will participate in TV debate if President does

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher has said he has left space in his schedule to participate in the first television debate of the campaign, if President Michael D Higgins also attends.

The RTÉ Claire Byrne Live Presidential Debate will be broadcast live on Monday night from RTÉ Studios in Donnybrook, Dublin, with a studio audience of 200.

The invitation to all six candidates to participate remains open right up to live transmission, but only four have accepted: Joan Freeman; Liadh Ní Riada; Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

Mr Gallagher has accused Michael D Higgins of showing “contempt for the integrity of our electoral process” by declining to take part in Monday night’s debate on Clare Byrne Live.

Mr Gallagher, who has also decided not to participate, rounded on the incumbent for his decision to stay away.

In a letter to the President, Mr Gallagher said: “I note there are no public engagements in your diary for Monday that preclude you from participating in the Claire Byrne Live debate and your decision, as stated by you, is a political one in the context of this campaign.”

He said: “I am disappointed by your decision and believe it is insulting to the people of Ireland and shows contempt for the integrity of our electoral process.

“In the event you reflect on your position, I have left a space in my schedule to participate in the Claire Byrne Live debate.”

Fox hunting

Earlier, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Duffy defended fox hunting, but said he would not have a problem with banning it if a more humane approach to controlling the fox population could be found.

He said he was concerned about the over-poisoning of the countryside.

Mr Duffy said the reason he was being asked about hunting was because he had defended the Co Meath Ward Union stag hunt, but said that no one raised the issue with President Michael D Higgins, even though he was the person who had issued the licence to them (when he was minister for arts, culture and the gaeltacht in 1997.)

If the majority of people want hunting banned, the Government would have to move legislation, Mr Duffy said. “If someone has a more humane approach, I have no difficulty with that,” he said.

When asked who was his favourite poet, Mr Duffy said it was Emily Dickinson. When asked who his favourite Irish poet was, he said Seamus Heaney. He described the line of questioning as strange.

“Why is there the presumption that because I am a businessman that I am a philistine?” he asked.

“I am a great supporter of the arts. I love the opera.

“Don’t just judge me because I am a business person. I am a parent who wants to create a better society for my children.”

Business people should not be dismissed, he said, as our social services system is funded by taxes.

He said he wants a society that is open, inclusive, just, fair and compassionate.

Mr Duffy acknowledged that the President has no executive powers, but could set the mood and adapt, “to change the conversation”.

He said that “daylight robbery” is happening in the corporate world with multinationals manufacturing in the poorest parts of the world selling their products in the richest part and then paying their taxes in the “most accommodating” part.

“We are going to have to have a conversation about funding models,” he said.