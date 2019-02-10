Sean Cox fundraiser attracts 1,000 people in Liverpool

About a thousand supporters attended a fundraiser organised by Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation for Irishman Sean Cox in Liverpool on Saturday evening with the funds raised going towards ongoing care for the 53-year-old father-of-three who suffered a serious brain injury when he was assaulted before last April’s Chmpions League semi-final against Roma.

Friends and family including around 20 members of the GAA club in Dunboyne, St Peter’s, which Cox had previously been chairman of, attended the event and presented Carragher with a club shirt.

Carragher is one of a number of prominent football figures to support the fund established to help Cox, who continues to receive treatment at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dublin.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp as well as Republic of Ireland internationals Seamus Coleman and David Meyler are amongst those to have previously made significant donations.

Cox’s brother, Martin, and Fergus McNulty, who was chair of St Peter’s immediately after Cox, both joined Carragher on stage during the night to address the crowd with both given hugely warm receptions.

McNulty said that the local community in Dunboyne, the GAA community and the soccer community had all been hugely supportive of the fundraising effort but that the trip over this time had in part been to convey their gratitude for the efforts made by all of those in Liverpool who have helped.

“Obviously we have the game between the Ireland Legends and the Liverpool Legends and we have a gala dinner on the 11th of April but the Liverpool community have been phenomenal, particularly the Spirit of Shankley (supporters club).

“Stephen Monaghan and the Spirit of Shankley have really provided a lot of moral support but also they have organised financial campaigns here in Liverpool so really I suppose, more than 20 of us from the club came over here to say thank you. We have visited people who have been supportive to say thank you for that help.

“Liverpool football club have been very, very good; Jamie Carragher, in particular, has been very aware of Sean’s campaign and has been very supportive. Obviously this event tonight is in aid of Sean but also people like Jordan Henderson and one or two others seem to have taken a really personal interest in Sean’s story.”

Last week an Italian, Simon Mastrelli, was extradited to England to face charges in connection with the attack that left Cox so badly injured. Filippo Lombardi was previously acquitted of assaulting the Irishman but was, like Daniele Sciusco, jailed for his part in the trouble that occurred before the game.

Cox, meanwhile, continues to make a protracted recovery supported by his family and friends. “He is making progress,” says McNulty. “It’s very slow but he is making progress although the reality is that he is going to need lifelong care. His injuries are life altering but he continues to make progress and hopefully he can get to enjoy his family at home. Until then, he is getting great care out in Dun Laoghaire.”