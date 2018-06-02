Harold MacMillan and the United Kingdom’s EEC membership

“I do not think that either MacMillan or any member of the British government ever fully understood that they could not be half in and half out of the EEC. They had to make up their minds whether Britain was to be a part of a united Europe and, if so, they would have to resign themselves to the fact that they could not have a special relationship with the US which would give them rights and privileges against their Common Market partners or try to maintain the Commonwealth preferences. MacMillan did not realise that indication of vacillation on Britain’s part would discredits its application in the eyes of de Gaulle. As a result, I think he was surprised by the de Gaulle veto.”