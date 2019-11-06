Seán Cox to return to Anfield for first time since attack

Seán Cox, the Liverpool fan who suffered a brain injury when he was attacked last year, is to travel to Anfield this weekend for the first time since he suffered the injury.

Mr Cox (54), who is from Dunboyne, Co Meath, suffered major head trauma when he was struck in a random assault by a masked AS Roma supporter outside Anfield in April last year ahead of a Champions League tie.

In February, Simone Mastrelli (30) was jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Liverpool said it was “looking forward” to hosting Mr Cox and his family at Anfield on Sunday to watch Liverpool play Manchester City in a top of the table Premiership clash.

“It will mark the first time lifelong Liverpool supporter Seán has visited the stadium since he suffered serious injuries during an unprovoked attack ahead of the Champions League semi-final against AS Roma in April 2018,” said the club.

“After almost 18 months of treatment in Ireland, Seán recently moved to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for a 12-week rehabilitation programme, focused on developing his speech and movement.

“The club and its fans continue to come together to support Seán and his family. Earlier this year, it was announced that April’s legends charity match in Dublin raised €748,000 for the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust.”

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore said the club will ensure Mr Cox and his family are taken care of at the match.

“We’re delighted to welcome Seán and his family back to Anfield,” he said. “I am sure it will be an emotional return for the family.

“However, the club has worked closely with the Cox family to ensure that their visit is made as easy as possible, and that they are given all the space and comfort that they need.

“The way that our fans have supported Seán and the Cox family is a testament to their commitment to the LFC family, and we know this will be the case again on Sunday.”