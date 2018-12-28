Seán Cox is ‘no longer using a feeding tube’ and ‘trying to sing’

The family of Seán Cox, the Irish Liverpool supporter who was seriously injured at a Champions league semi-final in April 2018, has released a statement extending their “huge expression of gratitude” for the support they have received since the attack.

Mr Cox is no longer using a feeding tube and has started eating and drinking again with the help of the nursing staff from the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, according to the statement from Martina Cox and her children Jack, Shauna and Emma. Ms Cox added that her husband was speaking more words and was “trying very hard to sing along to familiar songs”. “These are encouraging and proud steps for us all,” she said.

Mr Cox (53) from Co Meath suffered serious head injuries following an attack before last April’s Champions League match between Liverpool and Roma. Mr Cox, who worked as sales director of Dundalk-based company Precision Cables, is a life-long Liverpool FC supporter and used the match as an opportunity to also meet up with his brother who lives in the UK.

He is currently undergoing treatement for his injuries in the National Rehabilitation Hospital.

The family spent the Christmas holiday sharing social media posts, press clippings, videos, letters and signed jerseys with Mr Cox to “try and relay to him the public goodwill and support there has been for him over the eight months since his attack”.

“This time last year we were an ordinary family looking forward to another New Year and what that would bring.” wrote Ms Cox. “Seán or I never dreamt that twelve months on, there would be websites or media interviews or fundraising events all brought about by what happened after Seán was attacked in Liverpool on 24th April.”

Ms Cox expressed particular thanks to those who had donated to the Support Seán campaign which has raised €1.1 million to date.

“People whom we have never met have been there for us in so many, many ways, alongside our family, friends and local community. While we have a battle ahead again in 2019, our burden is lightened by this love and support for Seán.”