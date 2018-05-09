Seán Cox in a critical condition but remains a ‘fighter’, family says

Liverpool FC fan Seán Cox remains in a critical condition after being assaulted while in the city for the first leg of the club’s Champions League semi-final against Roma on April 25th, his family has said.

The 53-year-old from Dunboyne, Co Meath was attacked outside The Albert Pub close to Anfield by two Roma supporters, who have since been remanded in custody after being charged with violent disorder. One of the men was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Mr Cox, a father-of-three, had gone to the match with his brother.

In a statement published on Liverpool FC’s website, the Cox family said Seán’s medical situation had not changed since he was admitted to hospital with a bleed on the brain following the assault.

They said he was a “fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts and we long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more”.

They had been “overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Seán was so badly hurt two weeks ago”.

‘Great comfort’

The statement continues: “From the wonderful medical staff at the Walton Centre who continue to care for Seán to the highly dedicated officers of Merseyside Police who have assisted us from the moment we arrived, it has been a great comfort to know that we are in such good hands.

“There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Seán to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.

“Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond. Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone.

“In the meantime, we would ask that our privacy continues to be respected and when we have news we will share it at the appropriate time. Until then, all we can do is hope and pray for Seán in the knowledge that he is receiving the best possible care.”

Liverpool FC have been supporting the Cox family since the assault with manager Jurgen Klopp sending messages of solidarity to the family while the team displayed a flag saying “Seán Cox, You’ll Never Walk Alone” after they secured their Champions League final berth last week.