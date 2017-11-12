Seán Óg Ó hAilpín pays tribute to War of Independence leader

War of Independence hero and former minister for education Sean Moylan had a vision for Irish education that was inclusive and available to all, All-Ireland hurling winner, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín told the annual Sean Moylan commemoration in north Cork on Sunday.

Ó hAilpín, who won All-Ireland hurling medals with Cork in 1999, 2004 and 2005 when he captained Cork to victory, said Moylan’s courage on the battlefield in North Cork during the War of Independence was “the stuff of legend”.

But Moylan was equally impressive transitioning himself from a war time leader to a political leader, and he was “certainly a man ahead of his time” in recognising the importance of education when serving as minister for education in the 1951 to 1954 Fianna Fail administration.

“Even though he was given only limited education, in those early years he realised the importance and indeed the necessity of a good and full education. This was key in preparing the people for the demands of promoting and conducting local and national business for the common good.

“He recognised that the future, prosperity and progress rested with people who could govern and have a vision of the future. We, as Irish people today, are indebted to Moylan and others who put the sake of the people first and foremost.”

“The common goal was the inclusion of many and not a country or State that was just for the few or privileged. On that note, táimid an-bhuioch do,” said Ó hAilpín in the course of his bi-lingual oration at the graveside of Mr Moylan in Kiskeam near Newmarket in North Cork.

Ó hAilpín said he was certain Moylan would be proud of the Ireland that developed since his death in 1957 including Ireland’s entry into the European Economic Community in 1973 and its membership of the European Union.

Given Moylan’s interest in education, he would “take heart” from how Ireland has developed so many successful universities and institutes of technology produce a skilled and educated workforce that is helping attract foreign direct investment into the country, he said.

Moylan also served as minister for agriculture and he would be similarly proud of how Irish agriculture has grown and developed.

However, Moylan would not have shirked many of the challenges facing Ireland in the early part of the 21st century if he were alive including tackling the decline of rural Ireland including the closure of badly needed local services, he said.

“Deirtear ‘when we seek to discover the best in others, we somehow bring out the best in ourselves’. Nach bhfuil se seo fior. Tá saol an Mhaolánach ionsparádach. I am truly inspired by his life story- the story of devotion to the country he loved.

“Having the vision and foresight at a time when the nation was in its infancy that through the means of education and sport we as a country would propel forward. Seán Moylan in ways was the trailblazer, a leader who paved the way for us today.

“To witness the up and coming generation experience the same enjoyment that I got out of playing sport, cuireann se gliondar i mo chroi. It is in this very moment I appreciate the values and ideals that Seán Moylan encouraged and only hope that the best leaders are always waiting in the future.”