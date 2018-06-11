Scrambler bike lands on sunbather’s head in Dublin park

A man is in serious condition in Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital after he was hit in the head by a motorbike as he lay sunbathing in a park in north Dublin.

The 38-year-old man, who has not been named by gardaí. was enjoying the sunshine with his girlfriend in a public park in Darndale north Dublin, when he was struck by the motorbike.

The incident happened at about 1.50pm on Saturday.

It is understood the scrambler-type bike was being been driven around the park by a youth.

Eyewitnesses said the bike hit a grassy knoll and travelled up into the air before landing on the sunbather.

Some watchers estimated the bike had travelled 15 ft (4.5m)into the air before coming down and striking the man who was rushed to Beaumont Hospital suffering from head injuries.

The hospital said it was not HSE policy not to comment publicly on the conditions of patients. But the Garda press office said the man remained in a serious condition on Monday.

In a statement a Garda spokesman said the man was struck in the head by the motorbike.

He said gardaí were currently interviewing a number of witnesses to establish how the incident occurred.

They have also spoken to the suspected driver of the bike who they described as “a juvenile”.

It is understood the juvenile was not the owner of the bike but had borrowed it from an adult, who was also interviewed by gardaí.