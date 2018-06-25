Scouting Ireland has funding restored for three months

Minister for Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone has confirmed she will restore funding to Scouting Ireland for three months after receiving commitments to implement recommendations of an independent review.

The organisation is in the middle of a controversy over their handling of a rape allegation made in 2016, concerning two adult leaders following an incident in 2009.

Last January, a confidential review by safeguarding expert Ian Elliott found the handling of the allegation was “deeply flawed”.

In April, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone suspended State funding to the organisation, following reports in The Irish Times detailing Mr Elliott’s findings.

In May, the Minister appointed Jillian van Turnhout, as an independent expert, to review the governance and related issues within Scouting Ireland.

The “Review of Scouting Ireland” carried out by Ms van Turnhout makes a number of recommendations which the Minister says must be implemented before full restoration of funding can be considered.

Scouting Ireland has told the Minister’s its board had unanimously decided to fully implement the report’s recommendations.

“I would like to acknowledge the significant progress achieved by Scouting Ireland to date in the implementation of the recommendations contained in the report, particularly with regard to those recommendations relating to safeguarding issues” Ms Zappone said on Monday.

“In view of the board’s commitment to the full implementation of the outstanding recommendations, I have decided to restore funding to Scouting Ireland for a further three month period and fund the organisation up until the end of September 2018.

“On receipt of a further progress report in September 2018 I will be in a position to consider if Scouting Ireland has achieved the strong governance standards required of organisations in receipt of public funding, which would allow for the full restoration of funding to Scouting Ireland.

“I appreciate the valuable work which Scouting Ireland carries out with thousands of young people and I hope that the necessary changes are made which will strengthen the organisation for those young people, the volunteers and the staff.”