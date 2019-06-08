Scottish action at Rockall could see boats and nets impounded - Doherty

A warning from the Scottish government that it will take action against Irish fishing vessels that fish in the area around Rockall, a disputed island off the Co Donegal coast, “could threaten the livelihood of our fisher community” a Sinn Fein TD has said.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty said the intervention could lead to boats, nets and other materials “being impounded”.

In a formal letter of notice, the Scottish external affairs minister Fiona Hyslop has warned the Irish Government that it will deploy its vessels to protect Scottish fishing rights around Rockall, which is 260 miles west of the Donegal coast.

The Irish Government, which contests the Scottish claim on Rockall and also the claim of exclusive fishing rights, has condemned the move but on Thursday the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Michael Creed briefed fishing industry representatives about the impending Scottish action.

“This is a serious intervention that could threaten the livelihood of our fisher community, it could lead to boats being impounded, nets being impounded and other materials,” Mr Doherty said on Saturday.

“It needs to be resolved and we’re calling on the Government to escalate diplomatic conversations with the Scottish authorities and with the British authorities to make sure that the interests of our fisher community is defended and they will have the full support of Sinn Fein in doing that.”

Mr Doherty said there needs to be clarity and certainty for the Irish fishing community.

The diplomatic dispute has been festering for months, with the Scottish Government intensifying its complaints to Dublin about what it says is illegal fishing activity by Irish vessels around Rockall.

Rockall is a tiny uninhabitable islet in the North Atlantic, whose ownership has been disputed between Ireland and the UK for decades. However, although the UK has claimed sovereignty, it has never sought to claim the fishing rights now claimed by Scotland.

Last week, Ms Hyslop wrote to the Government to put it on formal notice of the impending enforcement activity, and she spoke to the Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney on Thursday.The Government strongly rejects the Scottish claims.

In a statement on Friday, the Irish Government said that its position “has been and remains that the waters around Rockall form part of Union waters under the Common Fisheries Policy, to which the principle of equal access for the vessels of all EU Member States applies. Irish vessels have operated unhindered in the Rockall zone for many decades fishing haddock, squid and other species.”

The Scottish Fisherman’s Federation said it “fully supports” the Scottish Government’s stance on Rockall and that Irish vessels “have no legal right to fish within 12 nautical miles”.

“The area is recognised in UK law as part of Scottish territorial waters and hosts multi-million pound haddock, monkfish and squid fisheries that are hugely important to our fleet,” its chief executive, Bernie Armstrong said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Scottish Government is right to impose compliance, full stop. But at a time when we are moving towards independent Coastal State status it lays down a benchmark for the future.”

Mr Coveney said that it was “the longstanding position of the Irish Government is that Irish vessels are entitled to access to Rockall waters.

“We have never recognised UK sovereignty over Rockall and accordingly we have not recognised a territorial sea around it either. We have tried to work positively with the Scottish authorities and to deal with sensitive issues that flow from it in a spirit of kinship and collaboration. We very much regret that matters have reached this point and intend to do everything possible to achieve a satisfactory resolution,” he said.