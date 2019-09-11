Scheme to help mortgage holders in arrears to be extended

A scheme that helps mortgage holders in arrears resolve their debt problems is to be extended for a further three years, under a memo to be considered by Cabinet on Wednesday.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan and Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty will bring a joint memo on the Abhaile scheme to Cabinet at its weekly meeting .

Abhaile is run by the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (Mabs). The scheme was set up in 2016 and will now run for until 2022.

A spokeswoman for Mr Flanagan said Abhaile has “provided financial advice and negotiation support to over 12,000 households at risk of losing their homes, its court mentors provided information and advice to nearly 11,000 unrepresented borrowers at repossession court sittings, and its duty solicitors provided legal advice and help at repossession court sittings to over 6,000 unrepresented borrowers”.

The cost of extending the scheme will be €17 million, with the third year of the extended period set aside to wind down the scheme.