Schedule of 13 Ambassador and Consulate moves unveiled

Ireland will open a new embassy in the Moroccan capital Rabat and a new consulate general in Manchester, England, later this year as part of a programme of 13 Ambassador and Consulate rotations and appointments approved by the Government.

The two new missions will bring Ireland’s network of diplomatic missions to 95 by the end of the year as part of the Global Ireland programme to double the State’s “global footprint” in seven years up to 2025.

Changes of Ambassadors will also take place at missions in Australia, Indonesia, Mexico, Slovakia, Belgium, Latvia, the Philippines, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, Malawi and to the OSCE (Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe) based in Vienna as well to the consulate general in New York.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said it was “worth noting that of these 13 senior management head of mission appointments seven are female, which reflects the ongoing work by my department in the area of enhancing gender equality.”

James McIntyre, director in Dublin (Ireland, UK and Americas division) will be the Ambassador to Morocco, as well as to Mauritania and Tunisia, at the new mission.

Sarah Mangan, first secretary (protocol) in Dublin, will be the new Consul General to Manchester, serving the north of England region.

In Africa Bronagh Carr will become the new Ambassador to Zambia (and to Namibia and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa), replacing Séamus O’Grady who has been appointed Ambassador to Malawi. Ms Carr is senior development specialist at the development co-operation and Africa division in Dublin.

Kevin Colgan has been nominated Ambassador to Uganda and to Rwanda, replacing William Carlos who will be Ambassador to the Philippines. Mr Colgan is director of the corporate services division at headquarters in Dublin.

Ireland’s Ambassador to Spain, Síle Maguire, will be Ambassador to Nigeria (and to Benin, Cote d’Ivore, Ghana, Senegal, Togo and the Economic Community of West African States).

In the Asia Pacific region Pádraig Francis, who is director in Dublin of the European Union Division, is nominated Ambassador to Indonesia (and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, replacing Olivia Leslie who returns to headquarters).

European rotations

Tim Mawe is nominated Ambassador to Australia and to Fiji, Nauru, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, replacing Breandán Ó Caollaí who returns to headquarters. Mr Mawe is director at headquarters in Dublin of the Asia Pacific unit.

In European rotations Anne-Marie Callan, director of human resources division in Dublin, has been nominated Ambassador to OSCE Vienna, replacing Kevin Dowling.

Kevin Conmy, joint secretary Belfast, has been nominated Ambassador to Belgium and to the liaison office of Ireland to the Partnership for Peace, replacing Helena Nolan who moves to the US as Consul General in New York.

The current Consul General in New York, Ciarán Madden, returns to Dublin while secretary in New York, Eimear Friel, is nominated Ambassador to Latvia, replacing James Hennessy who has returned to Dublin.

Dermot McGauran, director at Ireland, UK and Americas division in Dublin, becomes Ambassador to Slovakia, replacing Hilda Ó Riain.

Maeve von Heynitz, deputy head of mission at the embassy in Berlin, is to be Ambassador to Mexico (and Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua), replacing Barbara Jones who has returned to headquarters.