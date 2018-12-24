Santa Claus cleared to enter Irish airspace ahead of global trip

Santa Claus has been cleared to enter Irish airspace by aviation officials, ahead of his round the world journey through the skies tonight, to deliver presents to children by Christmas morning.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross confirmed Santa’s magic sleigh had received the necessary clearance to travel across Irish skies on Monday night.

“My aviation chiefs have been in touch with Santa and assured him that there will be no obstacle to his entering Irish air space as soon as it gets dark this Christmas Eve,” Mr Ross said.

“Santa’s sleigh has been checked for air worthiness and is fully approved for round-the-world travel. All permits and insurance credentials are in order,” he added.

In recent days Santa had been making the final preparations for his long journey, ensuring all presents are packed onboard the sleigh, and that the reindeer have been given enough carrots and water for the upcoming trip, The Irish Times understands.

Mr Ross said this year the Irish government had been informed that Mrs Claus would be accompanying Santa on his trip, as his chief navigator.

“She has advised that milk, cookies and carrots are the best items for children to leave out before they go to bed,” Mr Ross said.

“Mrs Claus is known to be passionate about the sleigh being an ‘alcohol-free’ zone,” the Minister said.

“If you’re in charge of driving anything at all, be it a car, a sleigh or a scooter, please wait until you’re home before you enjoy a well-deserved Christmas drink,” Mrs Claus said.

Santa Claus will also be breathalysed before setting off on his sleigh tonight, to make sure he is well under the legal drink-flying alcohol limit.

“I have to set a good example to everyone and myself and Mrs Claus are very happy to keep our Christmas drink until we’re safely home in front of the fire on Christmas morning,” Santa said, before beginning his trip.