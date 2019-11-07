Salaries for 10 highest-paid RTÉ presenters amounted to €3m in 2016

The salaries of RTÉ’s top earners have been controversial conversation topics for many years, but under new plans the high-profile presenters are set to see a 15 per cent pay cut.

On Wednesday, the national broadcaster announced a number of measures it intends to implement in order to save €60 million over the next three years.

Among other measures, the plan envisages around 200 job cuts, high-paid presenters receiving a 15 per cent salary reduction and RTÉ executives receiving a 10 per cent cut in wages.

According to the most recently published figures, salaries for the 10 highest-paid presenters amounted to €3 million in 2016.

The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy topped the list, earning €495,000 per year.

Television and radio presenter Ray D’Arcy was the second highest earner, with €450,000, which was €50,000 higher than the previous year.

Radio One presenter Joe Duffy was the third highest paid with earnings of €389,988, while Sean O’Rourke earned €308,964 for his morning news programme on Radio One.

Marian Finucane, who hosts two weekend radio programmes, earned €300,617 for 2016, with Prime Time and Radio One presenter Miriam O’Callaghan earning €299,000.

Claire Byrne was the seventh highest paid presenter, with an annual salary of €216,000 in 2016.

Bryan Dobson, who now presents Morning Ireland, received €198,146 for his work on the Six One News.

Sports commentator George Hamilton and Radio One Drivetime presenter Mary Wilson concluded the 2016 list of top earners.

Mr Hamilton is the ninth highest paid in 2016 with earnings of €186,195, while Ms Wilson was tenth highest paid in 2016 with €185,679.

RTÉ said at the time that the total top ten presenter earnings for 2016 represented less than 1 per cent of the broadcaster’s total operating costs for the year and less than 2 per cent of total personnel related operating costs.

The salaries for the broadcaster’s executives are also due to undergo cuts under the plan.

Recent accounts show Dee Forbes, the director general, receives a salary of €250,000, a €25,000 car allowance and pension contributions of €63,000 – bringing her total remuneration package to €338,000.