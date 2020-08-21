Séamus Woulfe apologises for attending golf dinner in Clifden

The recently-appointed Supreme Court judge, Séamus Woulfe, has apologised for his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway.

Mr Woulfe, who served as Attorney General in the previous government, said he was not aware in advance that there was to be a dinner after the organised golf outing in Ballyconneely, which he attended as an invited guest.

More than than 80 people are reported to have attended the dinner held to mark the 50th anniversary of the club.

The judge said on learning of the proposed dinner during the course of the day, “my understanding was that the organisers and the hotel had satisfied themselves that they would be operating within Government public health guidelines.”

Mr Justice Woulfe said he attended the dinner -held in the in the Station House Hotel on the understanding it would be within Covid-19 guidelines.

“But I do apologise for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part.

“I would never disregard governmental or health authorities’ advice regarding public health, and have been at pains to follow rules and guidelines since their introduction in March.

“That I ended up in a situation where breaches may have occurred, is of great regret to me, for which I am sorry. I unreservedly apologise.”

It has been reported that the hotel room where the dinner was held was partitioned into two sections so as to comply with Covid regulations that no indoor event should be organised that involved a gathering of more than fifty people.

However, when a number of speeches were being made, the partition was pulled back, according to reports.

A seating plan published on social media shows Mr Justice Woulfe sitting at a table of eight, with other guests including the Moroccan ambassador to Ireland.

The Courts Service has greatly reduced the range of court hearings that are being held because of social distancing rules that have seen an almost complete halt to jury trials.

The service, and the judiciary, have over recent months been intensively involved in devising systems that would allow for a greater level of work to be conducted in the context of the ongoing pandemic.

The Supreme Court has been able to maintain its workload by way of remote hearings, as it does not hear witness evidence.

While the Taoiseach can sack a member of his Cabinet, the Chief Justice cannot force a member of the court to resign.

Such decisions are a matter for the individual judge.

Mr Justice Woulfe is highly-regarded lawyer who is reported to have a good relationship with Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

A judge can only be removed from his position if the Oireachtas votes to do so but nobody has suggested Mr Justice Woulfe’s attendance at the Clifden dinner would justify any such proposal.

The recently-established Judicial Council provides for complaints to be made against members of the judiciary, but that section of the new regime has yet to become law.

A Judicial Conduct Committee set up under the legislation that established the council, is currently drafting guidelines for how the system will work.

The section of the law governing the complaints system will not be commenced until the guidelines have been adopted by the council.