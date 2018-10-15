Ryanair staff sleep in crew room overnight after being stranded

Ryanair has apologised to staff who were forced to sleep overnight in a crew room after being stranded at Malaga Airport.

Four Ryanair crews, 24 people in total, spent the night in the room as it was the only one available because of storms in Portugal.

A photograph showing six airline staff sleeping on the floor of the crew room was posted on the Facebook page Ryanair Must Change. The incident occurred on Saturday as Storm Leslie hit Portugal meaning that many flights had to be diverted to Spain.

The photograph was shared on Twitter by former Ryanair pilot Jim Atkinson who tweeted: “This is a Ryanair 737 crew based in Portugal, stranded in Malaga, Spain a couple of nights ago due to storms. They are sleeping on the floor of the Ryanair crew room. RYR is earning €1.25 billion this year but will not put stranded crews in a hotel for the night. @peterbellew?”

Peter Bellew is Ryanair’s chief operations officer. He responded: “Unfortunately all hotels were completely booked out in Malaga. The storm created huge damage in Portugal. Later after this the crew moved to VIP lounge. Apologies to the crew we could not find accommodation.”

Mr Atkinson then posted a couple of incredulous messages from Ryanair staff on a pilots’ WhatsApp group. “Off season? No hotels?!?! There are thousands of hotels along the gold cost (sic). All hotels sold out that probably cost less than 35 euro a night and gave a discount for taking the no breakfast tariff!”

Mr Atkinson said the experience of the Ryanair staff at Malaga Airport is a scenario “which is all too familiar for me having flown for Ryanair. Their mistreatment of staff is legendary, and being forced to recognise unions in the past year has only embittered Ryanair (Michael O’Leary) further”.

Mr Atkinson worked as a Ryanair pilot from 2006 to 2014. He has been a stern critic of the airline. He said the staff shortages last summer which caused thousands of flights to be grounded were the result of pilots leaving because of working conditions. The claim has been denied by Ryanair.

Alternative accommodation

Portuguese union official Fernando Gantra, who is a former cabin crew member with Ryanair, said the airline’s European operations in Dublin were contacted late on Saturday night about arranging accommodation for the crews.

The duty manager at Lesma, Ryanair’s groundhandlers at Malaga, who was tasked with finding alternative accommodation told the Ryanair crews there was nothing available.

Mr Gantra added: “It is not known if he had the authority to pay for these rooms on Rynair’s account and/or if he was under budget restrictions which would impede locating rooms.”

He said all the crews were flown back the following morning to Porto. When they asked the European operations headquarters in Dublin if they could have soft drinks and sandwiches courtesy of the airline, they were told that they could not.

A spokesman for Forsa, which represents Irish pilots, said the photograph raised “very serious” issues about the treatment of Ryanair staff.

He added: “It’s clearly unacceptable that flight crew aren’t properly accommodated in circumstances like these. Every member of the crew plays an important role in flight safety. In this instance, the facilities were inadequate to say the least. It’s undignified for the crew and compromises their health, safety and wellbeing.”

Ryanair did not respond to a request from The Irish Times for comment on the incident.