Ryanair plane in minor collision at Stansted Airport

An investigation is being carried out after a Ryanair and other plane suffered a minor collision while taxiing at Stansted Airport this morning.

The Dublin-bound Ryanair plane was carrying a number of passengers who said on social media they were coming home to vote in the abortion referendum.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport told The Irish Times it was “too early for specific details” about the incident but said investigation will be carried out.

Ryanair flight FR205 was waiting on the taxiway to depart to Dublin when it and a Primera Air flight to Malaga touched.

“One of our aircraft was stationary at the designated holding point on the taxiway at London Stansted Airport this morning when the winglet of a Primera Air aircraft (taxiing behind) scraped its tail stabiliser,” said Ryanair in a statement.

Both aircraft were under the instruction of London Stansted Air Traffic Control at the time of the incident.

The two planes were checked by engineers for damages. Ryanair said it had transferred passengers to another aircraft to “minimise delay”.

Stansted Airport said its airfield operations were “briefly suspended as a precaution”.

All flights have now resumed.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.15am. No passengers or crew were injured.