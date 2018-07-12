Ryanair pilots announce two more one-day strikes in July

Ryanair pilots are to strike for two more days this month, their trade union has announced.

In a statement on Thursday evening, The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), a branch of Fórsa which represents pilots directly employed by Ryanair, gave notice that it intends to stage two further one-day pilot strikes on Friday 20th July and Tuesday, 24th July.

“The union and management found some common ground in talks yesterday on the proposal that a joint working group could help the parties agree on a fair and transparent method to govern base transfer arrangements and related matters, but failed to reach agreement on the terms of reference for such a group,” the Ialpa statement said.

“On a number of occasions in recent months, there have been suggestions that third-party facilitation could assist in reaching consensus on issues of disagreement. It is, therefore, regrettable that Ryanair management has so far rejected the suggestion of third party assistance.”

The dispute is centred on the lack of a seniority agreement for Ryanair pilots.

In most airlines, seniority (how long a pilot has been with the company) determines whether or not pilots can avail of promotions, or make other decisions about their work.

According to Forsa, 99 per cent of pilots supported the action in a ballot, a claim disputed by Ryanair. Thus far the strike has forced Ryanair to cancel 30 flights today.

Passengers who cannot be offered alternative flights will be offered a refund. Early on Thursday, in its first day of action, after being on the picket line from the early hours of the morning, the pilots held a meeting at around 10am in the ALSAA sports facility near the airport.

Speaking after the meeting, People-Before-Profit T.D Bríd Smith called the airline industry “dangerous” and “unregulated”.

“The conditions they’re forced to work in impacts on their family lives, on their health”. She commended the strikers for setting an international example, and stated that she would plead the case for greater protection for airline workers in the Dáil.

“I’m humbled to be among them today, it’s a historic occasion”.