Ryanair flight to Dublin makes emergency landing after note warns of explosives

A Ryanair flight travelling from Krakow, Poland to Dublin was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday evening after a note was found in the plane’s toilet claiming there were explosives on board.

Flight FR1902 was en route to Ireland on Monday evening when the note warning of explosives was discovered on board, Ryanair has confirmed.

The flight’s captain alerted the UK authorities of the discovery and diverted the plane to Stansted airport outside London, the closest airport.

The plane was reportedly escorted to Stansted by two Royal Air Force fighter jets. It landed normally but was taxied to a remote stand where passengers disembarked safely, Ryanair confirmed.

The airline said the aircraft and passengers were being checked by UK police who would decided whether they would be allowed to continue their journey on to Dublin on a spare aircraft.

Passengers in Dublin who were due to board FR1902 to return to Krakow were transferred to a different aircraft.

“Ryanair apologises sincerely for the delay and inconvenience caused to those affected by this diversion,” said the airline.