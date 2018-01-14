Ryanair charges for carry-on luggage take effect from Monday

Ryanair passengers will have to pay from Monday for carry-on luggage or face having to put their bags in the hold.

Passengers who pay €5 each way for priority boarding will be able to continue stowing their luggage in an overhead locker from January 15th.

Those who opt not to pay for priority boarding will have to wait at the other end to pick their bags up off the carousel.

Ryanair spokesman Kenny Jacobs said the new policy will “eliminate boarding delays and improve our on-time departures”.

The measure was supposed to have been introduced at the beginning of November, but was postponed by the airline as it dealt with a rostering debacle which forced it to cancel thousands of flights.

The changes are part of an overhaul of Ryanair’s baggage policy. The number of carry-on bags has been increased from one large bag to two bags, one small and the other large.

Fees have already been lowered from €35 to €25 per check-in bag and the check-in bag allowance has gone up from 15kgs to 20kgs.

Mr Jacobs said he hoped passengers will “enjoy this new and simplified bag policy”.

He added: “This new policy is centred around lower checked bag fees and bigger bag allowances and we have notified by email all our customers travelling from Monday.”