Russian ambassador to hold Dublin briefing on spy poisoning

Russia’s ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov is hosting a media briefing on Tuesday on the issue of the poisoning of the former spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia in the UK.

Russian’s embassy in Dublin said it was holding the briefing to provide an update on the poisoning incident.

Britain has said that Russian state involvement is the only plausible explanation for the attack, and has led a worldwide reaction involving the expulsion of more than 100 diplomats.

However, Russia’s foreign minister accused the UK of “putting all decency aside” over its claims that Moscow is to blame. Sergey Lavrov appeared to suggested on Monday that UK secret services may have been involved in the March 4th attack in Salisbury, which he said may have been “beneficial” to the British government to distract attention from Brexit.

Russia on Friday expelled 59 more diplomats from 23 countries – including one from Ireland – as relations between Moscow and the West continue to deteriorate to their lowest ebb since the cold war.

The move is a continuation of the Kremlin’s retaliation for the expulsion of Russians from embassies across the West in the wake of the poisoning .

The Irish Ambassador in Moscow, Adrian McDaid, was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry in Moscow and informed that one Irish diplomat would be expelled from Russia in answer to the Irish expulsion of a Russian diplomat earlier this week.

The person to leave the Moscow embassy was identified by Russia and has been given until April 9th to leave the country. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it would not be releasing the official’s name.

A spokesman for Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said on Friday afternoon there was no justification for this expulsion.

“Irish staff do not engage in activities that are incompatible with their diplomatic status. This decision to expel an Irish diplomat is regrettable,” the spokesman said.