Rules on swapping driving licences relaxed

An anomaly in the State’s driver licensing system which made it more difficult for some people arriving in or returning to Ireland to get a permit has been altered by Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Mr Ross said holders of full licences from countries not aligned to Irish or European Union standards should in future have to take just six of the 12 lessons prescribed for learner drivers. Under the current system drivers who move, or return, to Ireland are required to swap their current licences for Irish ones within a year of taking up residency.

While holders of EU or European Economic Are licences are automatically entitled to exchange their driving licence for an Irish one without taking a test, some non-EU licence holders have had to go through a lengthy process. This involved taking a theory test, a mandatory course of 12 lessons and then a driving test.

Recognised states

Holders of foreign licences from EU countries and other “recognised states” are entitled to an Irish licence without sitting a test here. The list of recognised states includes Australia, some Canadian states, EU affiliate states such as Jersey and the Isle of Man, Taiwan, New Zealand, Japan, South Africa, Switzerland and South Korea.

However, holders of licences issued by all other states – including the US, for example – must sit an Irish driving test, regardless of how long they have held their previous licence.

Mr Ross said it was “widely recognised that this system is both costly and time-consuming for returning emigrants and others. The principal source of both cost and time is the requirement to undertake a mandatory course of 12 essential driver training lessons”.

He said the change was made following discussion with the Road Safety Authority and Minister of State for the Diaspora Ciarán Cannon .

The change is to come into effect on January 21st.