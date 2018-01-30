Rugby school past pupils urged to show ‘respect’ after fight

Rugby school past pupils have been urged to show “respect, friendship and sportsmanship” following a fight which broke out after the Terenure College v St Michael’s College Senior Cup match in Donnybrook stadium on Monday.

The altercation broke out at around 5.40pm on Monday outside’s Kiely’s pub on Donnybrook Road shortly after the secondary school match which was held in the nearby stadium.

Videos published on social media show a large group of young men punching and kicking each other outside the pub with some wearing jerseys representing the Terenure and St Michael’s fee-paying boys’ schools.

A Garda spokeswoman said gardaí were called to “an incident outside a public house” in Donnybrook after the disturbance was reported to the nearby Garda station.

A number of people were asked to leave the area but no arrests have been made and there were no injuries reported.

A spokeswoman for St Michael’s College said the school would not comment on the incident. Terenure College has also been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, an email entitled “Taking responsibility for our actions” was issued to members of the Blackrock College Union ahead of Tuesday’s Leinster School Senior Cup rugby match between Blackrock College and Castleknock college.

In the email, Eunan O’Carroll, president of the Blackrock College Union, reminded members that “times have changed” and that the “unruly actions of a few can cause untold damage to the school they represent and at the same time tarnish all the pupils, both present and past”.

In his email, Mr O’Carroll wrote that the violent actions of a few men on Monday evening had taken away from the achievements of rugby players in the senior cup and their supporters.

He called for attendees at Tuesday’s game to show “the type of respect you would expect for yourselves” and requested that they keep in mind “the traditions and ethos of the college”.

He wrote: “As past pupils we must continue to support these young men and all we ask is that you keep in mind that there is a lot at stake for the boys from both teams and our behaviour off the pitch should reflect this.

“The reputation of the college, the boys on the pitch, the current and past pupils should be respected at all times and our support of the team from the terraces today should be an example to all who are there to enjoy what will be another competitive game of rugby by two great schools.”