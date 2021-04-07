RTÉ staff overwhelmingly reject pay cut plan

Industry Correspondent

RTÉ has said it will have to look at other options for savings after staff at the broadcaster rejected overwhelmingly proposals for cuts to their pay and conditions of employment.

In a ballot result announced on Wednesday, 87 per cent of staff who took part voted against the proposals.

Under the proposals that were rejected by staff in the ballot, those earning more than €40,000 a year were set for pay cuts ranging ranging from 3.5 per cent to 5.35 per cent while some allowances would also have been cut.

The agreement, including the pay cuts, would have been in place for two years after which the cuts to pay and various allowances would havebeen restored.

RTÉ had also sought to reduce its workforce by around 60 people as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme.

It is understood that the proposed plan had aimed to generate about €8 million in sa vings.

Outcome

The broadcaster said it was disappointed with the outcome and further talks would take place with the trade union group.

The RTÉ trade union group said the proposals had been overwhelmingly rejected by members across all unions.

“The clear message is that these proposals are now off the table. Staff will not accept a pay cut and RTÉ management must reflect on that reality. Our members have not had a general pay increase for 13 years.

“It is now a matter for RTÉ to consider the outcome of the ballot. The trade union group will continue to be available for discussions with management and our engagement in negotiations will be informed by the outcome of the ballot.”

RTÉ said: “The graduated pay cuts and other related savings were a key part of the drive to reduce costs, alongside strategies to grow commercial revenue. RTÉ will now have to consider other options as to how best to make the necessary savings while continuing as much as possible to protect programming and services for the public, and retain jobs.”