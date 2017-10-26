RTÉ confirms some loss in transmission due to Three Rock fault

Elaine Edwards

RTÉ has confirmed that a serious fault on its Three Rock transmitter in Co Dublin on Thursday caused some loss of transmission for radio listeners in the capital.

A spokeswoman confirmed that the fault required “urgent attention”.

“Faults on masts can only be repaired during daylight hours for health and safety reasons,” she said.

“Unfortunately at certain points during the repair to the transmitter it had to be switched off. Although we try to manage these for least impact, it is largely out of our control.”

The spokeswoman said only listeners in Dublin and only those who received their transmission from the Three Rock transmitter would have experienced this loss in transmission.

“Listeners in Dublin also listen through Kippure, so they would not have had any loss in transmission. People listening through the app and online were unaffected.”

RTÉ said it did not expect any further interference with transmission.

The main transmission site on Three Rock mountain in south Dublin is owned and operated by 2RN, a subsidiary of RTÉ. Its able-stayed mast is close to the 448m peak.

The site, and Cairn Hill in Longford, were the first ultra high frequency television transmitters built by the broadcaster to facilitate the introduction of RTÉ 2 television almost thirty years ago.