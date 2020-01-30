RSA, Garda and NCT in talks on a ‘work around’ for car tests

The Road Safety Authority (RSA), Garda and Applus+, which runs the State’s 48 National Car Test centres, were in talks on Thursday to agree a response to the crisis caused by the suspension of part of the National Car Test (NCT).

Applus+ suspended parts of the car test which rely on the use of lifting equipment on Wednesday after some similar “scissors-style” lifting equipment in use in car testing centres in Northern Ireland was found to have cracked.

The equipment is used by staff to examine underneath cars and vans. During inspections in Northern Ireland, signs of cracking were identified in 48 out of the 55 lifts in operation across 15 testing centres.

In the Republic, however, only that part of the National Car Test which involves the use of the lifts has been suspended.

Motorists have been asked to turn up for their car tests as normal, and will receive a partial safety report, before returning at some point in the future to complete the remainder of the test.

Efforts were being made on Thursday to reach agreement between the Garda, the Road Safety Authority and Applus+ on the design and format of such a partial safety report, in order that individual gardaí could familiarise themselves with it.

Under ordinary circumstances motorists caught driving without a valid NCT are subject to fines of up to €2,500, five penalty points and and/or a term of imprisonment of up to 3 months.

The Automobile Association (AA) said there was a precedent for the Garda showing discretion in prosecutions of motorists whose car tests had been delayed due to lengthy queues.

AA spokesman Conor Faughnan said it “would be hard to criticise the test centres for adopting a safety-first approach” having learned of the potential danger from lifting machines.

But Mr Faughnan warned a timeframe for inspection and remediation that went over two months could affect more then a quarter of a million motorists.

As discussions between the authorities continued, many motorists expressed their concern on national media. One caller to RTÉ’s Liveline said her car went in for NCT on Thursday morning, and was awarded a ‘fail’ certificate because the vehicle was not fully examined underneath as the test centre was not using its lift.

Attempts were made to contact an Applus+ spokeswoman on Thursday.

However, a source close to the testing regime said inspections would get underway immediately and any lifts which were found to be satisfactory would be brought back into operation as soon as possible, and not at the end of the review.

In addition the source indicated that where a repair was needed this could be achieved in a tighter timeframe than the original June 2020 date for replacement of the lifts at all 47 test centres.

The director of government affairs with Insurance Ireland Declan Jackson moved to reassure motorists that their insurance will still be valid even if they do not have a completed National Car Test Service (NCTS) test.

Mr Jackson told RTÉ radio’s Today With Sean O’Rourke show that insurers would be pragmatic.

“Insurers will not do anything to add to the inconvenience,” he said. Mr Jackson called on motorists to make their NCTS appointment in the usual way and to go ahead and get their vehicle partially tested for which they will receive a vehicle inspection certificate.