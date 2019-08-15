Roy Keane’s father Mossie dies in Cork hospital

The father of former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland player Roy Keane has died.

Maurice “Mossie” Keane, who suffered a stroke late last year, died at the Heather Care Home at Cork Orthopaedic Hospital on Wednesday.

Mossie and his wife Marie had five children - Roy, Denis, Johnson, Pat and daughter Hilary. They lived in Ballinderry Park in Mayfield on the northside of the city.

It is understood that the removal of Mossie Keane will take place on Friday with his funeral following on Saturday in Cork city.

He worked over the years in the Sunbeam factory in Blackpool, Cork and at a brewery. He was known for his love of sport and his close relationship with his children and wife.

The Keanes moved from Mayfield to Rathpeacon, Co Cork in the 1990s.

Marie and Mossie were present at all of Roy’s major sporting moments over the years. They were also in attendance when he received an honorary degree from UCC and the Freedom of Cork city from the local authority.

Mossie also regularly travelled to Old Trafford in Manchester to see his son play with Manchester United.