Roy Keane makes surprise visit to Co Cork school

A young Cork pupil’s dream came true when his sporting hero made a surprise visit to his school on Friday.

Children and staff at Dunderrow National School outside Kinsale, Co Cork, were “in awe” listening to football legend Roy Keane, who called in in response to a letter from fifth class student Noah Mehigan.

The former Manchester United and Ireland captain answered questions about his career from fifth- and sixth-class students.

The school wrote on its website that the sports star was “an inspiration to all young sports people that you can achieve anything with hard work”.

It said the children and staff were “in awe” listening carefully to Roy speaking about his career as a professional footballer.

Noah’s letter was part of a school assignment where fifth-class students wrote to their heroes around one month ago.

The trip to Dunderrow school was the latest in a series of surprise visits made by Roy Keane. Last month the Cork native visited a soup kitchen charity, Cork Penny Dinners, to lend his support ahead of its busy Christmas period.