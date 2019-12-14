Ross to meet FAI board members for talks on Monday

Minister for Sport Shane Ross will meet members of the board of the Football Association of Ireland on Monday for talks on the organisation’s future.

The meeting will take place after requests from the association to “discuss the pressing challenges facing the organisation at this critical time”, the Department of Sport said in a statement.

It comes as staff at the FAI expressed frustration after no clarity emerged on the future of the association during talks with management on Friday.

Denis Hynes, the sectoral organiser representing FAI workers, said employees had sought clarity on a number of matters, including potential job losses, during a meeting between staff and management.

“There was no information forthcoming at all, staff were disillusioned and disappointed with the outcome of the meeting,” he said. “Staff were very disappointed that they’re none the wiser.”

The FAI has previously said there will be “consequences” for employees at the organisation arising from its deep financial difficulties, which have emerged following the departure of former chief executive and executive vice president John Delaney earlier this year.

The organisation last week disclosed that liabilities had jumped to €55 million, and it is in technical breach of the covenants on its bank loans. It had a loss of almost €9 million in 2018, and restated accounts led to a surplus of €2.75 million to become a loss of €2.9 million. It is also facing a potential revenue tax bill of €2.7 million.

Staff had asked at the meeting about job losses and the potential restoration of €2.9 million in state funding for the FAI, much of which goes to support community development officers.

Employees also expressed frustration with the lack of progress on the appointment of four independent directors, which Minister for Sport Shane Ross has made one of the key conditions for the restoration of State support.

Some staff are involved in a plan to reform the FAI, which would involve splitting the organisation into two separate structures. One would be charged with running the professional game, while a second would take responsibility for grassroots football.

Threats to staff

The FAI made reports to gardaí after a number of threats were made against staff in letters sent to the organisation’s Abbotstown headquarters. In an email to staff last week, executive lead Paul Cooke said the organisation was putting “certain safety measures in place purely as a precautionary mechanism”. A wider review of security at the headquarters was also carried out.

The FAI cancelled an agreed meeting with the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport this week, saying key staff and board members were working on a refinancing of its bank debt and the appointment of independent directors, which it said would ultimately protect jobs.

The association is waiting to hear whether an offer it has made to a new independent chairperson has been accepted. The FAI nominations committee made the offer this week, but does not know the identity of the person concerned. This is only known to the consultancy firm running the process on the FAI’s behalf. The candidate is making an assessment of the current difficulties at the FAI before accepting the offer.

A further three independent directors have been identified by the same process, and will be given the chance to have a briefing about the FAI’s difficulties before deciding whether to take up an offer.